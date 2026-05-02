This is a heavily interactive web application, and JavaScript is required. Simple HTML interfaces are possible, but that is not what this is.
Post
Zi
majormcdoom.bsky.social
did:plc:gxgpo2jdvpvc4quze2ctj3il
Not that anyone needs yet another reason to steer clear of Microsoft, but VSCode now adds Copilot as a co-author of all your commits, regardless if you used Copilot. This was added silently as a default. This is some next level insanity.
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2026-05-02T23:05:48.775Z