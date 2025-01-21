This is a heavily interactive web application, and JavaScript is required. Simple HTML interfaces are possible, but that is not what this is.
Post
Eric Geller
ericjgeller.com
did:plc:gdxiuhym6fvbhxo5uhiohmyy
DHS has terminated the memberships of everyone on its advisory committees.
This includes several cyber committees, like CISA's advisory panel and the Cyber Safety Review Board, which was investigating Salt Typhoon.
That review is "dead," person familiar says.
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/25500093-dhs-advisory-boards-termination-letter/
2025-01-21T20:43:19.060Z